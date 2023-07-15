Ricky Starks Cheats To Beat CM Punk, Win Owen Hart Tournament On AEW Collision

"Absolute" Ricky Starks has absolutely won the men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals, but now without bending the rules. To cap off the hard-fought match between Starks and Punk, the two men kept rolling through one another's pin before Starks finally grabbed the ropes in order to keep Punk down for the three count.

Starks is the second man to win the tournament after Adam Cole won the inaugural tournament in 2022 after defeating Samoa Joe at Double or Nothing. Following Starks' victory, NJPW legend and a past Owen Hart Opponent, Justin Thunder Liger was waiting on stage to award Starks the trophy. However, Starks simply brushed past the legend and took his trophy.

Earlier in the evening, Willow Nightingale defeated Ruby Soho to win the women's side of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Nightingale became the second woman to win the tournament after Dr. Britt Baker won last year by also defeating Soho.