Trish Stratus Has A Stipulation Match On Her WWE Bucket List

For the first time since 2006, Trish Stratus is a full-time presence on WWE programming. She's had a taste of the modern women's division in the past — like with her SummerSlam 2019 match against Charlotte Flair — but she still hasn't had the chance to fully embrace all of its possibilities. In a new interview with TVA Sports, Stratus said that she'd like to make up for that now by wrestling in her first-ever cage match.

"Imprison me in a cage. I've never had a cage match!" she confessed. "And it doesn't matter what kind of cage — the one without the roof, a Hell in a Cell or an Elimination Chamber. There were so many things we weren't allowed to do back then. I remember being hit with a chair once and everyone was freaking out. And I was like, 'My goodness, can you just hit me with a chair? So now I want a cage!"

During Stratus' prime, women in WWE faced heavy restrictions on what they were allowed to do in-ring. This included capping the amount of violence allowed in their matches, and though Stratus had a memorable street fight against Victoria on "Raw" in 2003, that feud never quite escalated to the point of having a cage match. Instead, later that year, Victoria won WWE's first-ever women's cage match over Lita on the November 24 "Raw," beating her in just over four minutes. It's only been in recent years that cage matches have become a regular part of women's matches in WWE, with the steel structure of the Elimination Chamber showing up as an annual occurrence.