WrestleCon Pulls Rick Steiner From Detroit Event Over Outrage, Lack Of Public Apology

Two days after WrestleCon announced it would be welcoming back Rick Steiner for its upcoming convention in Detroit, Michigan, WrestleCon has now rescinded Steiner's invitation.

In a statement shared on Twitter, WrestleCon stated that it had not "adequately" evaluated the impact that Steiner's transphobic remarks – which were aimed at Impact Wrestling Knockout Gisele Shaw - had on the LGBTQ+ community. This lingering effect became apparent in the social media outrage that ensued following the news of Steiner's appearance. As a result of this blowback, WrestleCon officials demanded that the WWE Hall of Famer issue a public apology within 24 hours if he wished to return to the conventions.

After the 24-hour window passed with no public acknowledgment, Steiner was officially pulled from the Detroit convention, which is slated to take place on August 4 and 5. In addition to Steiner's removal, WrestleCon has now drafted a code of conduct and anti-harassment policy, which will be publicly posted on its website. Upon the launch of these initial policies, WrestleCon vowed to gradually expand them in an effort to "create a safe and enjoyable space" for everyone in attendance at its events.

WrestleCon ended the statement by noting that it has collaborated with other leading convention companies, including Starrcast, Wrestlecade, and The Gathering, as it aims to uphold a nearly universal code of conduct throughout the professional wrestling space.