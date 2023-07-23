Seth Rollins Credits WWE's Pandemic Era For Roman Reigns' Industry-Changing Heel Turn

Seth Rollins, Jon Moxley and Roman Reigns were a dominant force together in WWE as The Shield. But in the years since, Roman Reigns has become the face of the company. In a recent interview, Rollins shared his belief that both Reigns' storyline and character came from an unexpected place.

"He really found his groove being 'The Tribal Chief,' this mob boss character." Rollins said on Logan Paul's podcast "Impaulsive." Rollins said that Reigns was still very much learning during his time in their famed trio. As a result, post-Shield Reigns struggled to find an identity with Rollins citing Reigns's lack of experience for his initial floundering in his singles career.

"One of the things that 2020 and 2021 gave us as an organization was an opportunity to do things we may not normally do," Rollins explained, "because no one was watching TV at the time. We were still doing live shows every single week but we had a chance to play with our characters and take a risk." Rollins said turning Reigns into a villain likely wouldn't have happened without the experiments that took place in the WWE ThunderDome during the pandemic.

"It turned into one of the best possible outcomes for him and for the industry," Rollins gushed. "If you look at the story arc of what The Bloodline and Roman Reigns have been over the past few years, it's virtually unmatched."

Rollins stated that being able to further a logical storyline in wrestling is often difficult as plans often change due to fan reaction, and also that he thinks he's one of the few people that can dethrone the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.