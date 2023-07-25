Road Dogg Names His Top Five Heels In Wrestling History

During a recent episode of "Oh You Didn't Know," WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg was asked if he could name his personal top five heels in wrestling history.

"I always thought Arn and Ole [Anderson] were the great heel tag team," Road Dogg said. "I just thought they were so great together. And look, I was young and impressionable. But I thought, 'Man, Arn and Ole look like they're beating the crap out of everybody in there.' I thought they were great heels. I thought Barry Windham was a great heel, great babyface, too, for that matter. I'm trying to think of other territories too because you gotta think about back in the day with Sheik and Abdullah The Butcher, you know what I mean? People were really scared to death of them. Even The Wild Samoans."

He added, "So, Randy [Orton] is one of the best... he's the best television wrestler I've ever seen in my life. He just has the best presence about every movement and every camera shot. He just does it, and they know it, and it's picture-perfect every time. I just love watching him. I don't care if he's a babyface or a heel."

Road Dogg noted that he wished Orton could have had a singles match against his brother Brad Armstrong. He believes they were each smooth as silk in the ring and joked that they would have slid right off each other if they had met in the squared circle. Armstrong passed away in 2012 at the age of 50.

