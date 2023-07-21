LA Knight Reacts To Fans Chanting His Name At AEW Dynamite

Even AEW fans acknowledge that we're all dummies and it's LA Knight's game.

Shortly after Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," a video emerged of fans outside the TD Garden in Boston showing their appreciation for the megastar. "Yo, yo, I got a question. Whose game is it?" one fan asked a group of fans, prompting the crowd to collectively answer "LA Knight ... Yeah!"

Knight himself took notice of the video and shared it on his Instagram Stories, as seen below.

Knight's growing popularity will once again be on display on tonight's "WWE SmackDown" where the former Eli Drake will wrestle BUTCH, AJ Styles, and Grayson Waller in a fatal-four way match as part of Austin Theory's United States Championship Invitational. The winner of the bout will face Santos Escobar, who earlier prevailed against Cameron Grimes, Sheamus, and Rey Mysterio, in the final of the tourney to determine Theory's next title challenger. While WWE has yet to confirm the same, the winner of the tourney will likely challenge Theory for the US Title at the upcoming SummerSlam premium live event.

Although Knight hasn't wrestled a televised match since the Money in the Bank ladder match, WWE has found ways to give the megastar airtime, what with fans clamoring for his presence at every show. The "Yeah! Movement" has also swept social media, with scores of fans re-tweeting and sharing old videos of the wrestler appearing in "WWE NXT" tryouts, commercials, infomercials, and acting auditions prior to his journey to WWE's main roster. Even WWE's official Twitter account acknowledged the same with a "He's Everywhere" tweet earlier this month, much to the delight of the "SmackDown" superstar's growing fanbase.