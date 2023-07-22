Jeff Jarrett Names Mt. Rushmore Of Opponents From Wrestling Career

Pro wrestlers are often asked to name their Mt. Rushmore of wrestlers, in which they would list their best of the best. WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett revealed his Mt. Rushmore but of his opponents instead of his favorite wrestlers of all time on his podcast "My World With Jeff Jarrett".

During an Ask Jeff Anything edition of the podcast, Jarrett said, "Kurt [Angle], Shawn [Michaels], [Jerry] Lawler. Scott Hall." Co-host Conrad Thompson added the late Chyna to that list and went on to speak about their infamous 1999 "Good Housekeeping" match at WWE's No Mercy. He stated that that match is such a memorable moment in wrestling.

Double J said, "The significance of a man versus a woman. And I'm not saying we were the first but on that stage for a major men's title. Yeah. Well said, Connie." He continued, "You think of the Intercontinental champion's historical perspective, [Macho Man Randy] Savage, Bret [Hart], I mean, you know, what a lineage. Yeah, I'm with you."

During the tail end of his time with the WWE, Jeff Jarrett was a heel who believed that women were only good for cleaning and bearing children. This would cause Chyna to take a stand against him and challenge him for his Intercontinental Championship in the "Good Housekeeping" match, where they literally threw everything at one another including the kitchen sink. The late WWE Hall of Famer won the match, making her the first-ever and only woman to hold the Intercontinental Championship.