Taya Valkyrie Challenges Britt Baker To A Match On Upcoming AEW Dynamite

Taya Valkyrie squared off against Skye Blue in only the sixth-ever episode of "AEW Collision." After close to 10 minutes of action, Valkyrie scored the victory.

Following the victory, Valkyrie picked up the microphone to address the crowd and the viewers watching on television. After first taking the time to briefly address the local New Jersey audience, Valkyrie then proceeded to draw a parallel to herself and to Dr. Britt Baker, DMD. Valkyrie pointed out that she defeated Skye Blue, while Baker was a recent victor over enhancement talent. She then made it clear that she wanted to face Baker at a future event.

On the heels of these statements, All Elite Wrestling announced that Taya Valkyrie and Britt Baker would meet on the July 26 edition of "AEW Dynamite." The two have never faced each other in one-on-one competition.

Taya Valkyrie has had a 12-year career and joined All Elite Wrestling earlier this year. During the course of her career, she has wrestled for a variety of promotions including WWE, Impact, and AAA. Britt Baker began wrestling in 2015 and is in the midst of perhaps the most successful run of her career. She captured the AEW Women's World Championship on May 30, 2021 and held the title until March 16, 2022. During that time, she was aligned with Rebel and Jamie Hayter.

Other singles matches announced for the July 26 edition of "AEW Dynamite" include Orange Cassidy defending the AEW International Championship against AR Fox, PAC versus Gravity, and Darby Allin squaring off against Swerve Strickland. Along with those matches will be a three-way tag team bout pitting Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli versus the Lucha Brothers and the Best Friends.