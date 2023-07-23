Athena Credits The Women Who Inspired Her ROH Death Before Dishonor Match

Following her successful title defense over Willow Nightingale at Death Before Dishonor, ROH Women's World Champion Athena issued a special thanks to the pioneers who helped pave the way for her and Nightingale to main event the pay-per-view. In the wake of their history-making performance on Friday night, a Twitter user under the name of AEWGold also pointed out that the match featured homages to several legendary women in wrestling, including Allison Danger and Sumie Sakai.

As evidenced by the video clips embedded into their tweet, Athena and Nightingale managed to weave in the legends' signature moves throughout their ROH Women's Championship match at Death Before Dishonor. Upon a dismount from the second rope, Athena grounded Nightingale with an Obliteration — a move often associated with former NWA Women's Champion MsChif. Amidst their battle, Athena also nailed Nightingale with Allison Danger's Shimmering Warlock (Step Up Enziguri) and Daizee Haze's Mind Trap. Nightingale later responded with some offense of her own, including Sara Del Rey's Royal Butterfly, and a Smash Mouth (Rolling Cutter), which is the finishing move of former ROH Women Of Honor World Champion Sumie Sakai.

Upon taking notice of that Twitter post, Athena has now identified two more women who inspired their Death Before Dishonor performance.

"@ringofhonor Love these women and the inspiration they gave all of us.... there are a couple missing Alexis Laree aka @MickieJames's Reverse DDT and Daffney's Frankenscreamer. Thank you for making this minion!" Athena tweeted.

Nightingale put up a valiant effort in their main event title match, but in the end, it was Athena who emerged victorious after locking Nightingale in the crossface submission.