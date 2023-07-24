Nick Wayne To Make NJPW Debut At All Star Jr. Festival USA

Young upstart Nick Wayne has taken the wrestling world by storm, first as a plucky teenager on the independent scene and now as a member of the AEW roster. But next, Wayne is getting set to make his debut for New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

NJPW is holding an All Star Junior Festival in the United States, bringing the best and brightest junior heavyweights in the world to Philadelphia on August 19. Nick Wayne will team with East West Express teammate Jordan Oliver, also making his NJPW debut, as they take on former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion El Desperado and MAO in a tag match.

"New Japan Pro Wrestling debut. A dream come true," Wayne wrote on Twitter. "And I'm doing it with my brother, Jordan OIiver." Oliver and Wayne have extensive experience in the 2300 Arena, where the card will unfold, putting them in the position to be hometown favorites of sorts.

And i'm doing it with my brother, @TheJordanOIiver ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CKtpqAxePa — Nick Wayne (@thenickwayne) July 24, 2023

A third-generation wrestler, Nick Wayne's recent foray into AEW hasn't gone without some skepticism. Some, like former referee Nick Patrick, say that the wrestler's early start makes him worried about Wayne's longevity.

"When you're that young, your bones and stuff are still developing," Patrick said last week, noting that despite the predetermined nature, professional wrestling can be hard on the body. "To be starting at that age when your bones are still growing and developing, he'll be getting injuries that could last him for the rest of his life at 14, 15 years old."