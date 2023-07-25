Update On Kevin Owens' Latest Injury & Plans For WWE Tag Team Titles

It was reported last night that reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Kevin Owens is currently dealing with a legitimate injury. Dave Meltzer provided further details about the setback while speaking on the "Wrestling Observer Radio" show.

"It's a fractured rib," Meltzer said. "So the story, he's actually been working on it for a while and it was just one of those things where they were waiting for a time to finish up with everything he'd finish up....He's gonna get rest. I don't know how long, and I don't know what the status of the Tag Team Titles are. I'm sure that that will probably all be addressed in the next couple of days, but it was legit, he's been working on a legit injury. So that's the basic gist of the story there."

Owens was in Sami Zayn's corner for his "NXT" North American Championship match against "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio" last night on "WWE Raw." KO was ejected from ringside during that encounter with The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest. All three returned later in the bout, with Ripley and Priest attacking Owens on the stage, which led to Mysterio retaining the gold after Zayn was distracted. Owens was shown being attended to by medical personnel later in the show.

Owen's most recent match took place on the July 17 episode of "Raw," where he and Zayn retained the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against The Judgment Day's Priest and Mysterio.

