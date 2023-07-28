Mick Foley Discusses The Process Of Pulling His Hair Out When He Was Mankind

Mick Foley might be best known for the crazy bumps he was involved in over the years, but it was often the subtle, smaller details that helped to truly establish his characters, such as when Mankind pulled out his own hair. However, during an interview with "Ringside Collectibles," the WWE Hall Of Famer confirmed that he didn't ever pull his hair from the roots, despite what people might've thought.

"I wasn't a barbarian. I just never conditioned my hair and I would just pull from the ends, giving the illusion I was pulling from the roots," Foley said. "I tried fake hair to begin with, and it didn't work, it didn't look good. So, I just started pulling and I didn't have to accumulate a lot for it to look dramatic, and because it was light I was able to blow it up in the air." Pulling out his hair was something that always caught the attention of the audience simply because it's not something that people had ever seen before. The shock factor of Foley putting himself through extra punishment mid-match proved to be a great way of developing his crazed character.

"I didn't have a lot of great moves for a comeback, but that kind of made my comeback unique in that I would do a couple of moves, sit down and rock, pull my hair out, blow my tuft of hair into the air," Foley said. "It hasn't been done since."

