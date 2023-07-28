Ted DiBiase Talks About The Impact Of WWE Hall Of Famer Junkyard Dog

Mid-South Wrestling promoter Bill Watts was famous for often putting societal prejudices – as well as his own prejudices – aside in favor of making cold hard cash. On "Everyone's Got A Pod," former Mid-South North American Heavyweight Champion Ted DiBiase said it was this attitude that led to the rise of the wildly popular Junkyard Dog.

"The one thing I did understand is we were in the Deep South ... Louisiana and Mississippi ... the two racist states left in the United States," DiBiase said of the Mid-South touring itinerary, "but everyone loved [Junkyard Dog]."

DiBiase believes that Watts putting money above racism unintentionally helped change the culture of the Deep South.

"It was good for the culture," DiBiase explained. "In some ways, it even helped to heal some of those wounds, if you will."

While JYD was popular in many venues that Mid-South Wrestling ran, New Orleans fans gravitated towards him especially.