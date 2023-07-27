WWE Attitude Era Star Reportedly Worked As Producer On Last Night's AEW Dynamite

Scott Garland — known by his ring name Scotty 2 Hotty — reportedly worked last night's "AEW Dynamite" taping at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York. According to PWInsider, the Attitude Era legend was a "Coach/Producer" behind the scenes at the show. It's said that the former WWE Tag Team Champion is having a tryout with Tony Khan's promotion and is set to be with the company "at least for the next several weeks."

Garland previously worked as a trainer at the WWE Performance Center between 2016 and 2021. He departed the promotion at the tail end of 2021 after requesting his release.

Since leaving his role at the WWE PC, Garland has resumed his in-ring career on the independent scene. His first match since 2016 saw him lose to "The Bad Boy" Joey Janela at Game Changer Wrestling's Die For This pay-per-view on January 1, 2022. Garland has been performing all around the world since, wrestling in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Italy, and France.

Garland is fondly remembered by wrestling fans for his role in the Too Cool stable with WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi and the late Brian Christopher during WWE's Attitude Era. He is also known for performing the Worm, which became his trademark move.