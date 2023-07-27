Kevin Sullivan Opens Up About Blood & Blading In Modern Wrestling, AEW's Jon Moxley

Although blood is rarely seen on WWE programming these days, many organizations outside of the Stamford-based promotion still allow wrestlers to be busted open on their shows. Multi-time tag team champion Kevin Sullivan spoke about the use of blood and blading in today's world of professional wrestling on his "Tuesday with The Taskmaster" podcast.

"I have two things [to say] about it," Sullivan said. "One is, I think if we use it — because we understand now that we're seeing entertainment that's really sports entertainment, but the gimmick is out, everybody knows it, everybody's using a razor blade. Some of them show guys on TV now actually blading, which I can't understand how they let a cameraman shoot that. I'm thinking that if it's done very rare, yeah. But, I mean, it has to be rare, it has to be the right situation.

"And the other thing is, back in the day when you asked a guy to do it. If he didn't want to do it, they had a way of letting you know because they say, 'Oh, no problem, no problem.' But when they did it, it was a pap smear, a little trickle. So then you knew whether or not to ask them to do it again. But, again, and with today's day and age, I think it may — if you run rampant with it, I think it belittles your own program that you can't think about anything better than that."