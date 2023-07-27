Impact Wrestling Live Coverage 7/27: Eric Young Vs. Nick Aldis, Loser Leaves Match

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com live Impact Wrestling Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the St. Clair College Sportsplex in Windsor, Ontario.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

Eric Young vs. Nick Aldis

Trinity & Dani Luna vs. The Coven

Alex Shelley & KUSHIDA vs. Moose & Brian Myers

Gisele Shaw vs. Masha Slamovich

Loser Leaves Match: Johnny Swinger vs. Zicky Dice

