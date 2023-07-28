AEW Rampage Live Coverage 7/28 - Hikaru Shida Vs. Nyla Rose, #1 Contenders Tag Team Battle Royal

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on July 28, 2023, coming to you from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York!

After emerging victorious against Marina Shafir on the July 7 edition of "Rampage", Hikaru Shida will be going one-on-one with Shafir's longtime ally, Nyla Rose. Shida and Rose are no strangers, having faced one another on numerous occasions in both singles and tag team competition dating back to a Four-Way match for the AEW Women's Championship in January of 2020.

The next challengers for the AEW World Tag Team Championship will be determined, as eight teams square off in a Tag Team Battle Royal. Although the title is currently held by Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, it will be on the line tomorrow night on "AEW Collision" as FTR faces the winners of the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament, Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF.

Kip Sabian hasn't competed in a televised singles match since defeating Leon Ruffin on the April 3 edition of "AEW Dark: Elevation", but that all changes tonight as he takes on Komander. Komander will surely be looking for redemption, having come up short in his last couple of matches against Gravity at "ROH" Death Before Dishonor 2023 and in Royal Rampage for a TNT Championship opportunity to the ultimate winner Darby Allin last week.

Additionally, The Kingdom will be making their return to an AEW ring tonight. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett last joined forces on the March 25 edition of "Rampage" in a losing effort to The Acclaimed.