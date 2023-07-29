Update On Whether Rey Mysterio's WWE SmackDown Injury Was Real Or A Storyline

There has been an update surrounding confusion after the final match of WWE's contenders tournament for Austin Theory's United States Championship ended abruptly on "WWE SmackDown." The conclusion came after Rey Mysterio suffered an apparent head injury, and the referee called off the match. It was previously reported the injury was legitimate.

According to Fightful Select, as of late Friday into early Saturday morning, the injury was real, and not a storyline. Santos Escobar was supposed to win the match clean before the audible was called to end it. The outlet also reported a backstage segment to follow up the match had to be scrapped.

The injury appeared to have happened before "SmackDown" went to a commercial break when Escobar connected with a suicide dive to Mysterio on the floor. Mysterio's head appeared to hit the floor when he fell backward. The broadcast returned from break with Mysterio being checked on by a doctor. The match was called off and Escobar was declared the winner, but Mysterio was able to get to his feet to congratulate his fellow LWO member. Escobar will go on to face Theory for the United States Championship in two weeks on the August 11 "SmackDown."