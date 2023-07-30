Dr. Britt Baker Not Involved With Keeping LuFisto Out Of AEW, Per Sources

Rumors recently emerged which detailed a backstage rift between Dr. Britt Baker and independent wrestler LuFisto. LuFisto seemingly implied in a social media post that someone used their backstage influence to keep her out of AEW, leading to speculation that she was referring to the former AEW Women's World Champion. However, there doesn't appear to be any truth to the rumor, and it's worth noting that LuFisto didn't actually mention AEW by name in the post.

Sources close to Wrestling Inc. have confirmed that Baker had no involvement in keeping LuFisto out of AEW. Fightful has also provided an update on the situation, noting that LuFisto clarified to them that Baker isn't the wrestler in question. It's currently unknown which performer LuFisto was alluding to in her tweet, which stated that bad women's divisions start with the talent and not the booking team.

LuFisto's comments occurred after the booking of AEW's women's roster came under fire following the fan sign incident during the July 26 episode of "Dynamite." Baker faced Taya Valkyrie on the show, which may have been why so many fans and pundits were quick to assume LuFisto was talking about the former AEW Women's World Champion.

"It's cute how people blame booking for a bad women's division. Talent with too much power; talent denigrating each other; talent trash-talking potential employees so they never get in as soon as they walk in... It starts here," LuFisto wrote. In a follow-up tweet, LuFisto said that she didn't want to work for the company that she was referencing. "No worries. No need for such a toxic environment in my life."