Sami Zayn And Kevin Owens Discuss Their First Matches Together Outside Of WWE

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have been wrestling with or against each other in some capacity for the last 20 years.

"I think our first notable match ...was a three-way match with myself, Kevin and [PCO]," Zayn said in an interview with Xfinity recently. "The chemistry was pretty instantaneous," he says, noting that the match was heavily lauded by the Quebecois wrestling scene. "Right there and then our names got kinda linked together from there on out."

Owens said that he wrestled Zayn in their first singles match two months later and that his father recently sent him the videotape of that match. Owens reportedly bought a VCR off of Facebook Marketplace and recorded the match on his phone. He then proceeded to send it to a Japanese fan writing a book about the pair; the fan called their first singles match the "holy grail."

According to Zayn, he thought that his first singles match against Owens would also be their last singles match, but PCO still remembers the three-way match he had with the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

"Working with those guys it seems like they knew where they were doing at a young age," PCO told X-Pac in 2018. "They needed direction for sure, but they already had that in themselves. They were good at a young age and you could tell that it was not just a hobby for them, it was a real passion." According to the former ROH World Champion, he was the one that told Owens to get out from under the shadow of his trainer Jacques Rougeau and test his mettle elsewhere in wrestling. The rest is history.