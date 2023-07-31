WWE Raw Live Coverage 7/31 - Cody Rhodes & Brock Lesnar Face Off, Maxxine Dupri Vs. Valhalla

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on July 31, 2023, coming to you live from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas!

With SummerSlam on the horizon this Saturday, Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes will meet face-to-face one ahead of their rubber match at the upcoming Premium Live Event. Rhodes demanded the match with Lesnar on the July 10 episode of "Raw", with both men currently holding a victory over each other in their first two encounters at WWE Backlash and WWE Night of Champions.

Before he defends his World Heavyweight Championship in Detroit against Finn Balor, Seth "Freakin" Rollins will be joining forces with one half of the Undisputed Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn to square off with Balor's teammates Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio. Zayn will certainly be looking for some retribution after Judgment Day injured his tag team partner Kevin Owens following his North American Championship against Dominik last week.

As the ongoing problems between The Viking Raiders and Alpha Academy continue to build up, Valhalla will be going one-on-one with Maxxine Dupri in the latter's first ever singles match. The pair previously met in a six person tag team match on the July 3 edition of "Raw", with Dupri, Chad Gable, and Otis ultimately picking up the win over Valhalla, Erik, and Ivar.

Additionally, Logan Paul has something to share tonight ahead of his SummerSlam match with Ricochet.