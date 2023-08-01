WWE NXT Live Coverage 8/1 - Schism Holds An Interrogation, Lyra Valkyria Collides With Jacy Jayne

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on August 1, 2023, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Lyra Valkyria defeated Jacy Jayne on the Fourth of July episode of "NXT", and tonight, Jayne has a shot at redemption as the two collide in a rematch. The pair have been at odds with one another over the past several weeks, blindsiding one another with attacks and coming face-to-face with some choice words for each other on multiple occasions

Last week, two masked individuals from Schism cost Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid their six-man tag team match against "NXT" Champion Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams, and Ilja Dragunov. Tonight, the trio and Ava will hold an interrogation as they look to get to the bottom of who they are and resolve their issues once and for all.

Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon look to keep their good fortunes rolling as they take on newfound allies Elektra Lopez and Lola Vice. Feroz and Leon joined forces with "NXT" Heritage Cup Champion Nathan Frazer and Dragon Lee to defeat Meta-Four this past Sunday on the pre-show of "NXT" The Great American Bash.

Additionally, Dijak will be returning to televised in-ring action as he squares off with Eddy Thorpe. Dijak last competed on the "NXT" Battleground special in May, during which he fell short to the aforementioned Dragunov in a Last Man Standing match.

We are live! The show kicks off with a video recapping the events of The Great American Bash.

We then see The Family pulling up to the Performance Center. Gallus blindsides them, and leaves both Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo laid out.

Vic Joseph and Booker T then greet audiences at home before Jacy Jayne grabs a headset and says she's going to finish what she started on Saturday. Valkyria then makes her way down to the ring.