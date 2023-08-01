WWE NXT Live Coverage 8/1 - Schism Holds An Interrogation, Lyra Valkyria Collides With Jacy Jayne
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on August 1, 2023, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!
Lyra Valkyria defeated Jacy Jayne on the Fourth of July episode of "NXT", and tonight, Jayne has a shot at redemption as the two collide in a rematch. The pair have been at odds with one another over the past several weeks, blindsiding one another with attacks and coming face-to-face with some choice words for each other on multiple occasions
Last week, two masked individuals from Schism cost Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid their six-man tag team match against "NXT" Champion Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams, and Ilja Dragunov. Tonight, the trio and Ava will hold an interrogation as they look to get to the bottom of who they are and resolve their issues once and for all.
Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon look to keep their good fortunes rolling as they take on newfound allies Elektra Lopez and Lola Vice. Feroz and Leon joined forces with "NXT" Heritage Cup Champion Nathan Frazer and Dragon Lee to defeat Meta-Four this past Sunday on the pre-show of "NXT" The Great American Bash.
Additionally, Dijak will be returning to televised in-ring action as he squares off with Eddy Thorpe. Dijak last competed on the "NXT" Battleground special in May, during which he fell short to the aforementioned Dragunov in a Last Man Standing match.
We are live! The show kicks off with a video recapping the events of The Great American Bash.
We then see The Family pulling up to the Performance Center. Gallus blindsides them, and leaves both Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo laid out.
Vic Joseph and Booker T then greet audiences at home before Jacy Jayne grabs a headset and says she's going to finish what she started on Saturday. Valkyria then makes her way down to the ring.
Jacy Jayne vs. Lyra Valkyria
Jayne blindsides Valkyria on the ramp and delivers a Blockbuster off the apron. She dumps Valkyria inside the ring, and the bell sounds. Jayne sends Valkyria crashing into the corner, then fires off stomps. Valkyria fires back with a crossbody, but Jayne lands a snapmare and a pair of kicks. She rams her shoulder into Valkyria's midsection before Valkyria delivers a dropkick. The action then spills to the outside, and Valkyria delivers a tope suicida.
Back from the break, Valkyria delivers a boot to Jayne and follows it up with a back elbow. Jayne lands one of her own, then delivers a senton. Valkyria delivers a pair of kicks and sends Jayne crashing out of the ring, then delivers a dropkick through the middle rope and gets her back in. She ascends to the top and delivers a crossbody, then executes a Northern Lights supelx and goes for a pin. Jayne kicks out and Valkyria delivers a series of kicks before looking for an enziguri. Jayne ducks out of the way and hits a spinebuster, then follows it up with a superkick. Valkyria delivers a spinning back heel kick, then ascends to the top and delivers a splash for the win.
Winner: Lyra Valkyria
We then head backstage to Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams talking about Hayes' defense against Ilja Dragunov at The Great American Bash. Williams says he meant what he said last week when he said he has to do this for him. Hayes voices his support, and Williams explains that the "NXT" Universe sees him as a sidekick. He says he isn't the "NXT" Champion and he has to show Dragunov what he's made of. Hayes says he respects that, and Williams says while it isn't a breakup, it's time for him to be his own man. The pair then hug.
