Kevin Sullivan Recalls The Chris Benoit WCW Storyline That Preceded His Divorce

The tragic relationship of Chris and Nancy Benoit began with a pro wrestling storyline. Many believe their on-screen fling turned into a real-life affair that ended her marriage to "The Taskmaster" Kevin Sullivan, but on the latest "Tuesdays with The Taskmaster," Kevin said things deteriorated long before then.

"When Nancy and I had that angle with Chris, I was living in the Florida Keys; she was living in Daytona Beach," he explained. "We were separated, heading to a divorce. The only time I saw her [was] if we were on the same plane or the same building together. When Chris took the angle over, his wife was about to [give birth] and he had another baby ... He had to tell Eric [Bischoff], 'You gotta tell my wife this is an angle.'"

Despite rumors to the contrary, Kevin Sullivan says that he got along with Benoit during their heated on-screen feud.