Kevin Sullivan Recalls The Chris Benoit WCW Storyline That Preceded His Divorce
The tragic relationship of Chris and Nancy Benoit began with a pro wrestling storyline. Many believe their on-screen fling turned into a real-life affair that ended her marriage to "The Taskmaster" Kevin Sullivan, but on the latest "Tuesdays with The Taskmaster," Kevin said things deteriorated long before then.
"When Nancy and I had that angle with Chris, I was living in the Florida Keys; she was living in Daytona Beach," he explained. "We were separated, heading to a divorce. The only time I saw her [was] if we were on the same plane or the same building together. When Chris took the angle over, his wife was about to [give birth] and he had another baby ... He had to tell Eric [Bischoff], 'You gotta tell my wife this is an angle.'"
Despite rumors to the contrary, Kevin Sullivan says that he got along with Benoit during their heated on-screen feud.
Encounters With Younger Wrestlers
In fact, Kevin Sullivan says there's only one member of Benoit's crew of friends that he didn't get along with.
"Eddie Guerrero came to Florida when he was a kid and I set him up and he became – from one night – a boy to a man," Sullivan continued. "Dean Malenko, his father, and I were dear, dear friends. The only one I didn't really get along with was Perry Saturn. We're both from Boston and he somehow didn't like that. I don't know. I really don't. He was a weird guy."
Sullivan doesn't speak often about Chris and Nancy, having been recklessly implicated in conspiracy theories surrounding the double-murder suicide that also claimed the life of ten-year-old Daniel Benoit. Sullivan recently turned down a chance to appear on the "Dark Side of the Ring" episode about the tragedy.
