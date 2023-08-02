Former WCW Referee Nick Patrick Explains Why He Had To Take Pay Cut With WWE

Long-time WCW referee Nick Patrick has spoken on what changed when Vince McMahon purchased one of WWE's biggest competitors of the time — WCW. Patrick revealed on the "Monday Mailbox" podcast about going to WWE after the sale and how his pay was different.

"Oh, my pay, I took a tremendous pay cut, but really just by what you were guaranteed because, at the end of WCW, I was ... had made my way up to being an employee, and I was also, it was called an agent back then, and I guess they call them producers now," said Patrick. "But back then it was an agent, and I'd worked my way up to being a Turner employee at that point, so I was ... I [had] finally broken through and had guarantee, you know, with 401k and all that kind of stuff. So when Vince came, and bought it, none of that was offered."

Patrick also stated that he didn't want to be an agent in WWE because of what he heard about the role, and feels that he wasn't "thick-skinned" enough for the position.