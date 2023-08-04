Jake Roberts Recalls 'Humiliating' Backstage Conversation With The Ultimate Warrior

In the summer of 1991, The Ultimate Warrior and Jake Roberts were scheduled to feud. Basically, Roberts turned on Warrior during the latter's feud with The Undertaker, turning heel in the process. Unfortunately, the Roberts vs. Warrior rivalry was canceled after Warrior was fired by WWE the night of SummerSlam 1991. On a recent episode of "The Snake Pit," Roberts reflected on those nixed plans.

"That brings back a bad memory," Roberts began. "We were in Orlando and Blackjack Lanza came up to me and said, 'Vince is on the phone, you need to talk to him.' I thought to myself, 'Oh my god, what have I done?' So, I went to the phone and Vince says, 'We want you to work with Warrior.' I was like, 'That's fine. I'm ready.'"

Roberts added that McMahon wanted him to visit Warrior in his locker room and ask him if he was willing to work a program. The implication ticked off Roberts. "I was like, 'Are you kidding me?' I've got to ask him to work with me?' When McMahon doubled down on his request, Roberts felt humiliated but complied like the good soldier he was. So, how exactly did the interaction go?

"He's like, 'Okay. Here's the way it goes: I don't give a f**k about you, I don't give a f–k about nothing. Just show up at New York time. Don't f**k up anything. I don't care about you or your family, or your problems. I don't want to hear any of that s**t. Just be there.' I was like, 'F**k yeah, okay.' That sucked."

