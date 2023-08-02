Why Vince Russo Doesn't Respect Eric Bischoff Or The Wrestling Business

The latest episode of "Dark Side of The Ring" opened up deep wounds, recounting the "Rashomon"-like story of Bash At The Beach 2000 – the WCW show where everyone involved has a different recollection of events, and none of them align.

The four men at the center of the incident were Hulk Hogan, Jeff Jarrett, Eric Bischoff, and Vince Russo. Meanwhile, Russo, Bischoff, and Jarrett were interviewed for the program. On the latest "Busted Open Radio," Russo said that what he saw from Bischoff on Tuesday's show didn't surprise him, especially in regard to his opinions of him.

"Eric Bischoff is what the wrestling business represents," Russo said. "Because listen, man, I went into that documentary and said one thing to myself: 'I am not going to bury anybody. I am not going to call anybody names. I'm not gonna get into the third-grade name-calling. I'm gonna go on that show and I'm just gonna state the facts of what happened.'"

Russo says he wasn't surprised that the older Bischoff resorted to immature tactics like insults and name-calling. However, he was disappointed in the 63-year-old former WCW President nonetheless. That said, while he doesn't respect the wrestling business as a whole, Russo did highlight some of the figures he does appreciate.

"I would take a bullet for Bully Ray or Mickie James... You have your great people," Russo explained. "But once you get to the management and the lifers and the people that have been there forever and will do anything to protect their spot no matter what, to me, that's what the business truly represents and that's why I got out of it. I am not one of them. I am a regular guy. I loved wrestling growing up. I loved wrestling when I was in it."



