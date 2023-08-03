Kevin Owens Explains Why 2018 Was A Low Point In His WWE Career

Kevin Owens has spent over 20 years in the wrestling business, with nine of those in WWE. While he has had countless memorable high points, he has opened up about a less interesting phase in his WWE career.

"2018 I thought was a really low point for me in WWE because I remember I wasn't doing stuff that I thought was as important as it could've been," Owens said during a recent appearance on "TNT Sports." "I thought I wasn't being showcased the way I should be, which is something that everybody at one point in their career is going to go through and feel, right."

Owens said that while the two years prior were a highlight for him, he found himself always focusing on what was next rather than what was happening in the present. He recalled feeling like he was slipping down the card once he transitioned into programs with Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman.

"Nothing against those guys, but literally, I was just a crash test dummy. I did very well because I gave everything I had into it. But, it also took a toll on my body a lot, and at the end of 2018, I was like, 'I think I need some time [off]' because I wasn't enjoying any of it."

Owens recalled having conversations with Shawn Michaels and Vince McMahon and remembered them telling him to focus on living in the present. After discovering that he needed surgery on both of his knees, he decided to take a few months off to heal his injuries, changing his mentality after taking in what Michaels and McMahon told him.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "TNT Sports" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.