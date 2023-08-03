Impact Wrestling Live Coverage 8/3: Trinity Appears, Digital Media Title Match
Trinity opens the show
The show starts with a video package recapping last week's event.
We send it to the arena where Trinity makes her entrance. Trinity says Chicago holds a special place in her heart. She recalls almost giving up on her wrestling career. But it was like going from her lowest to her highest when she debuted for Impact in Chicago in April. She held up her promise that she would become Knockouts Champ.
Deonna Purrazzo interrupts. She says if they're recreating Trinity's debut, then it's only fitting that she interrupt. The crowd chants, "You tapped out." But the only difference here is that Trinity is champ. Deonna reminds her that she knew what it was like to win the title on her first shot. The difference between them, though, is that Deonna isn't a quitter. Purrazzo says she'll get her title back at Emergence because nobody can beat her twice (even though Mickie James did).
The Coven interrupts. KiLynn calls it 'the Deonna and Trinity show' before bashing both of them. The Coven is upset that they lost to Trinity and don't have the title right now. Wilde throws cards in Trinity's face, leading to a brawl. Security pulls them apart before Santino comes out. He initially books the match for later, but Deonna says she'll fight now in her street clothes.
Trinity & Deonna Purrazzo vs. The Coven
Trinity and King start by locking up. They back off and stare down before Trinity tries a shoulder tackle. King manages to pick Trinity up and take her to the Coven's corner. Coven tries double teaming, but Trinity double kicks them in the gut. Trinity takes Wilde over to the face corner for punches. Deonna tags in and takes over with stomps. It isn't long before Wilde takes control and corners Deonna in Coven corner. King plants Deonna with a suplex.
Trinity finally gets the tag. She gyrates on Wilde and then hits a split. Wilde is planted into the turnbuckle. Trinity goes up top, but King distracts long enough for Wilde to strike. Wilde grounds Trinity with a headlock on the mat. King helps dump Wilde onto Trinity for a cover. Trinity manages to spike Wilde with a headscissors to gain some space. She crawls over and tags out. Deonna meets King with clotheslines.
Purrazzo applies a Fujiwara, but King rolls through it. King drops Deonna onto her knee and then plants with a DDT. Deonna elbows away and hits a pump kick. Wilde hits double knees on Deonna, but Trinity runs in with Rear View. King tosses Trinity with a German and all four are down. Deonna and King trade shots until King boots her.
King goes for King's Curse, but Deonna drags her down into the armbar. Wilde breaks it up. Trinity goes to kick Wilde, but she ducks and kicks Deonna. Wilde throws Trinity out. King lands King's curse on Deonna for the three.
Winners: The Coven
Heath vs. Alan Angels
The Rascalz cut a backstage promo ahead of tonight's match. Scott D'Amore walks up and says they're being punished for recent behavior. They're being fined, but they'll still be in the tournament. If they interfere in any matches, they'll be indefinitely suspended without pay.
Alisha Edwards brags about running Traci Brooks out. Jody Threat interrupts, but Eddie cuts her off. Jody says she doesn't like bullies and they shouldn't be treating a legend that way. Alisha says she'll prove a point and run Jody out of Impact. A match is booked for next week.
Angels hides out in the corner to start. Lock up leads to Angels getting his left arm worked over. Alan slaps Heath and then ducks out to save himself. They run the ropes until Heath knocks him down with clotheslines and back elbows. Heath hits a hip top and Angels rolls out again. Heath follows but runs his knee into the steps when Angels ducks. Back inside, Angels kicks the back of the knee.
Heath punches his way back to his feet until Angels dropkicks the knee and hits a DDT, cover. Angels goes for a moonsault from the top, Heath evades. Heath throws more punches into the corner, whips Angels then launches him up and over. Clotheslines from Heath, but Angels lands a kick from the apron. Angels goes up top for crossbody, but Heath catches him into a powerslam for a nearfall. Angels kicks the knee and goes a backslide. Heath gets up and lands Wake Up call for the win.
Winner: Heath