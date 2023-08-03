Impact Wrestling Live Coverage 8/3: Trinity Appears, Digital Media Title Match

The show starts with a video package recapping last week's event.

We send it to the arena where Trinity makes her entrance. Trinity says Chicago holds a special place in her heart. She recalls almost giving up on her wrestling career. But it was like going from her lowest to her highest when she debuted for Impact in Chicago in April. She held up her promise that she would become Knockouts Champ.

Deonna Purrazzo interrupts. She says if they're recreating Trinity's debut, then it's only fitting that she interrupt. The crowd chants, "You tapped out." But the only difference here is that Trinity is champ. Deonna reminds her that she knew what it was like to win the title on her first shot. The difference between them, though, is that Deonna isn't a quitter. Purrazzo says she'll get her title back at Emergence because nobody can beat her twice (even though Mickie James did).

The Coven interrupts. KiLynn calls it 'the Deonna and Trinity show' before bashing both of them. The Coven is upset that they lost to Trinity and don't have the title right now. Wilde throws cards in Trinity's face, leading to a brawl. Security pulls them apart before Santino comes out. He initially books the match for later, but Deonna says she'll fight now in her street clothes.