Marc Maron Credits Chris Jericho And AEW For Getting Him Into Wrestling

Stand-up comedian Marc Maron is best known to wrestling fans for his appearance in the Netflix series "GLOW." However, while appearing on the 1000th episode of "Talk Is Jericho," he revealed that he wasn't a wrestling fan when he first accepted the role.

"I was a very young kid, probably in fourth or fifth grade, I would walk down to the drug store from my house in Albuquerque. Okay. And there was those wrestling magazines. They were always on the rack. I knew nothing about it, but I just knew it was like, bloody guys and unitards. And I was just sort of like, what the f*** is going on? And they're always, like, next to the true detective magazines. So it was just like guys covered in blood and then bodies," said the actor and podcaster.

"So when I got the part on GLOW, I was like, I don't know anything about wrestling," Maron continued. "They were like, neither does your character, he's a film director. That's kind of down on his luck. And he's been given this opportunity.' I'm like, 'Great, then I can learn that.' So really, my experience with wrestling and I met a few guys who did the show. Chavo [Guerrero Jr.] was there, and I kind of got some lessons and some history. But it wasn't until I went with Brendan to see you guys that I had no experience of it."

Maron would go on to say he'd learn the terminology such as heel, face, and kayfabe from watching the girls on set. Additionally, he stated he was one of those people who wondered what the point of wrestling was due to it not being real, but having attended a show now understands the culture more. And while not a regular watcher, having attended an AEW show, he said, "I get it."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Talk Is Jericho" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.