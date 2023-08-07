AEW's Wardlow Says He Could 'Beat The S**t' Out Of CM Punk And MJF

Wardlow has faced some of All Elite Wrestling's top stars during his rise in Tony Khan's promotion. The former AEW TNT Champion was recently asked about stepping into the ring with CM Punk on "AEW Dynamite" in January 2022.

"I'll start kind," Wardlow said during a panel at Terrificon 2023. "Being in there with CM Punk still to this day is one of the greatest nights of my life. I have the gear that I wore in that match in a frame. That was so special. Wrestling CM Punk after he's been out of the game for so many years, I'm coming into it thinking that's one of those never gonna happen situations. And so for him to come back and have that opportunity is truly, truly, truly special.

"Now, with that said, I do find it very interesting that we have a champion in MJF, and then we have a supposed champion that never lost in CM Punk. I beat the s**t out of both of those guys [laughing]. CM Punk won, but he didn't. I won. And I demolished MJF, and I'm very confident I could beat both of them again easily."

Wardlow tasted defeat in his only match against Punk after MJF — Wardlow's associate at the time — ordered him to deliver another powerbomb; Punk countered with an inside cradle and won. Wardlow and MJF collided at Double or Nothing 2022 after their relationship fell apart, with "Mr. Mayhem" picking up the win.

