Konnan Teases Big News For AAA, Lucha Fans

As the person most responsible for introducing Rey Mysterio to fans in the United States — from convincing Paul Heyman to giving Mysterio a shot in ECW and selling WCW booker Kevin Sullivan on the idea of signing an undersized luchador – Konnan has contributed greatly to the evolution of pro-wrestling.

In a recent interview with "Under the Ring," Konnan spoke at length about the "cross-pollination" of various in-ring styles from the United States, Mexico, and Japan that have created a hybrid style adopted by wrestlers across the world. He noted that, unlike the days when different territories and promotions adhered to specific styles, modern-day wrestlers are no longer bound by restrictions.

Konnan believes fans across the world are a lot more likely to watch lucha libre, hinting that his AAA promotion could be on the verge of landing a television deal in the United States.

"We [AAA] have our own style, we love our style, we think it's very creative," Konnan said. "Hopefully, next year — I can't get into details, but we're negotiating to come into the United States in a major way. Hopefully [with] a TV deal to show people what Mexican lucha libre is all about."

Konnan proceeded to argue that although the amalgamation of various styles has created a more exciting wrestling product in the United States, fans of the lucha libre craft would still prefer to watch "the real thing" rather than settling for a mixture of styles. Konnan expects fans in the United States to be floored by watching AAA on a weekly basis.

"You won't see what you see in the United States, which is basically Mexican wrestlers within the confines of an American style," Konnan stressed. "You're gonna see straight lucha libre [similar] to what you saw in Lucha Underground."