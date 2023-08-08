WWE NXT Live Coverage 8/8 - Blair Davenport Vs. Kelani Jordan, North American Title Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on August 8, 2023, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Dragon Lee will have the chance to capture his first taste of WWE gold tonight as he collides with Dominik Mysterio for the North American Championship. However, he won't be coming alone as he will have some backup in Rey Mysterio. Dominik has taken several shots at his father over the past few weeks on "NXT" programming, and has become a force to be reckoned with since dethroning Wes Lee a few weeks ago with the aid of Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

Noam Dar will be putting his "NXT" Heritage Cup on the line against Tyler Bate. Although Nathan Frazer is officially recognized as the reigning and defending titleholder, Dar has argued over the past few weeks that he himself never lost the Heritage Cup. His Meta-Four teammate Oro Mensah stepped in to take his place after he was unable to compete against Frazer due to injury on the June 13 episode of "NXT".

Kelani Jordan challenged Blair Davenport to a match on her Instagram and Twitter accounts after receiving some advice from her mentor Dana Brooke to bring out her more vicious side. Davenport accepted, and tonight, Jordan aspires to do just that as the two will be squaring off with one another. Elsewhere in the women's division, Kiana James will be returning to televised in-ring competition as she goes one-on-one with Ivy Nile. James last competed on July 18, picking up a win over Gigi Dolin.

Additionally, Von Wagner will have a chance to get his hands on Bron Breakker after being attacked by Breakker following the conclusion of his match with Javier Bernal two weeks ago. Mustafa Ali will also face Axiom in the opening contest of tonight's show.