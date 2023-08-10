Ric Flair On What He Misses The Most About Wrestling

Ric Flair's decorated in-ring career began in the 1970s and ended last summer with his final bout at the "Ric Flair's Last Match" event by Jim Crockett Promotions. While speaking with Theo Von on the "This Past Weekend" podcast, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer revealed what he misses the most about wrestling.

"The biggest thing I miss about wrestling is the camaraderie, personally," Flair said.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer had initially retired from the squared circle after losing to Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24; Flair's career was on the line. However, he laced up his wrestling boots again for Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (now Impact Wrestling) before calling it a day once more in 2011.

Flair told Von that Arn Anderson is the person he misses the most in the business. "The Nature Boy" worked with Anderson in the 80s and 90s as part of The Four Horsemen faction.

The 16-time world champion also pointed out that he used to travel with Shawn Michaels and Paul "Triple H" Levesque. He added that he loves hanging out with The Undertaker and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, but he doesn't get to see them that often. Flair described "The Deadman" as a "great guy" and revealed that he and and his wife Michelle Calaway — known as Michelle McCool in WWE — had recently adopted a baby.

