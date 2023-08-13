Jim Ross On Life Lessons Learned From Playing Dominoes With Ernie Ladd, Bill Watts' Racism

Prior to becoming the voice of WCW, WWE, and AEW, Jim Ross plied his trade as an announcer in Bill Watts' Mid-South Wrestling in the 1970s and 1980s. During this era, he developed a close friendship with Ernie Ladd, which proved to be an educational experience for Ross.

On a recent episode of "Grilling JR," Ross told co-host Conrad Thompson about some of the lessons Ladd taught him. These ranged from how to act in the locker room to other things that helped Ross in his early career and henceforth.

"I learned a lot about interacting with African-American athletes, and I have been around them that much," Ross said. "Ernie liked me, and I liked Ernie a lot. He was a very strong influence on my career."

According to Ross, he and Ladd often had long conversations during competitive games of dominoes when they were on the road and sharing hotel rooms. Despite the competitive nature of their games, however, Ladd still took the time to teach Ross about a variety of subjects.

"I learned a lot through those dominoes games, Conrad. I heard about the Bible, I heard about Bible verses, I heard about the AFL, the American Football League — you know, Ernie was a powerful influence of that league... Ernie was a good man."

Afterward, Ross said that Ladd was like a brother to Mid-South Wrestling founder "Cowboy" Bill Watts. However, he also shared a story about Watts using racial slurs to insult the wrestling legend, which probably won't shock anyone who's familiar with the Mid-South founder's career.