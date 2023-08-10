Impact Wrestling Live Coverage 8/10: Samuray Del Sol Debuts, Bailey Vs. KUSHIDA

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com live Impact Wrestling Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois.

Our live coverage starts at 8 p.m. ET.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

Samuray Del Sol (fka Kalisto) makes his Impact debut teaming with Laredo Kid & Black Taurus vs. Bully Ray, Moose & Brian Myers

#1 Contenders Tournament: Sami Callihan & Rich Swann vs. ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey)

Mike Bailey vs. KUSHIDA

Alisha Edwards vs. Jody Threat

Dirty Dango vs. Bhupinder Gujjar

