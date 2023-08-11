D-Von Dudley Discusses WWE Tag Feuds With Hardys, Edge & Christian

One of the most storied wrestling rivalries is the three-way feud between the Dudley Boyz, the Hardy Boyz, and Edge & Christian, which took place during the early 2000s. Amidst their battles over tag team gold, all three teams elevated the stakes by adding in hardcore elements such as tables, ladders, and chairs. Looking back on their work together, D-Von Dudley believes their connection is unparalleled.

"I don't think they could have been any other people in that ring with us that could have been able to do what we had done, create the history that we created in those TLC matches, and just regular matches, pay per views, all around our whole run with the Hardys, Edge, and Christian," D-Von told "Busted Open Radio." "There could not have been another tag team that could have replaced them, that we could have done that good with. I think that we needed each other, and it showed. And when I say 'need each other,' I don't mean like we couldn't do without the other, but it helped us be able to achieve what we achieved and the amount of time that we had to achieve it in."

"I think we were probably the longest-reigning tag team feud ever in WWE history. I think we went like three or four years, and it was always new. People were always intrigued by what we did when we went to that ring, which I think is why our matches with the Hardys, Edge and Christian, were so memorable, because of all the magic that we were able to create. And regardless if they wanted to push us or not, they had no other choice to. We, all six of us, and I hate to sound like this, but I'm going to say it anyway — all six of us were that damn good."

While the three teams eventually went their separate ways, they later came back together to celebrate the the Dudley Boyz' WWE Hall of Fame induction in 2018.

