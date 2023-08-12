Matt Hardy Says This Match Elevated The Hardy Boyz Into Superstars In WWE

Many wrestlers who've been to the top of the mountain or otherwise have enjoyed career longevity on sports entertainment's biggest stages can point to a single match that took their careers to the next level and Matt Hardy is no different. During the latest edition of his popular podcast, "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," the current AEW star would detail the top matches of his career. Among them, Hardy mentioned the was the ladder match he and his brother had against Edge and Christian at WWE No Mercy on October 17, 1999, which he said turned the brothers from simply wrestlers on the roster to WWE superstars.

"We were cognizant of the fact that we had the ability to create something that was going to truly be magical and that could change the game," Hardy said. "But none of us knew at that moment that it was going to have the impact that it ended up having. We had no idea it was going to trigger the whole TLC era and just really elevate tables, ladders, and chairs matches into a permanent staple of pro wrestling. We had no idea that this was going to be the beginning of that."

"After they did the deal where Christian pinned Jeff in the corner with a ladder, and then he ran, jumped off the ladder, and dropkicked Jeff in the corner, and there was a huge applause. And then from that point on, the applause just kept growing, little by little, and it got bigger and bigger and bigger and bigger at every spot we did and everything we pulled off" Hardy continued. "And we could see and feel more importantly than see. We could feel inside, within ourselves, that the crowd knew they were witnessing something special. And not only were they appreciative of it, but they were grateful. And it was almost like we were creating this work of art, and they were acknowledging it every step of the way."

