AEW Rampage Live Coverage 8/11 - Saraya Vs. Skye Blue, International Championship Match
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on August 11, 2023, coming to you from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio!
The next participant in the AEW Women's World Championship match at All In will be decided tonight, as Saraya collides with Skye Blue. Titleholder Hikaru Shida ensured she would be walking into the upcoming London pay-per-view as champion when she defeated Anna Jay this past Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite" while Saraya's fellow Outcasts teammate Toni Storm secured her spot in the match with a bye.
Orange Cassidy will be defending the AEW International Championship against Johnny TV. Cassidy last put his title up for grabs on the July 26 episode of "Dynamite", during which he successfully retained against Mogul Embassy's AR Fox. Meanwhile, this will be Johnny's first singles match in AEW since making his return to the company on the June 23 episode of "Rampage".
Speaking of Mogul Embassy, one of Fox's teammates will be in action tonight as Brian Cage takes on Darby Allin. Allin has had issues with Swerve Strickland for a number of weeks now, ramping up after Swerve and Fox blindsided Nick Wayne during a training session last week.
Additionally, Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions Aussie Open looks to gain some momentum heading into their All In Zero Hour Pre-Show against MJF and Adam Cole as they take on opponents who have yet to be named. MJF and Cole threw out the challenge to Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis on Wednesday (despite their AEW World Championship match on the same night) as they continue their quest to capture tag team gold.
We are live! Chris Jericho, Excalibur and Tony Schiavone greet audiences at home as Darby Allin and Brian Cage wait inside the ring.
Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage (w/ Prince Nana)
The bell rings and Allin wastes no time. He delivers a dropkick right out of the gate, then sends him crashing to the outside and looks for a tope suicida. Cage stays on his feet, then sends Allin crashing into the barricade and holds him in a delayed vertical suplex position before planting him inside the ring and following it up with a superplex. He tosses Allin into the corner, then fires off stomps and delivers a chop.
The action spills to the outside, and Cage rains down right hands. Allin sends Cage crashing into the ring steps, then stomps on his hand and jumps him. Cage gets him off by sending him through the timekeepers area. He then plants Allin on the ring apron spine first, and stomps on his neck.
Back from the break, Allin delivers a Tornado Scorpion Death Drop. Cage fires back with a pair of powerbombs and ascends to the top, then delivers a Coffin Drop to Cage on the apron. He gets Cage back inside the ring and delivers a Code Red, then ascends to the top. Nana trips him, opening the door for Cage to get him on his shoulders and plant him. He goes for a pin, but Allin kicks out. Cage then gets Allin up on his shoulders and ascends to the top rope. Allin counters into a Crucifix Bomb, but Cage rolls through. Allin then rolls up Cage for the win.
Winner: Darby Allin
After the match, Luchasaurus blindsides Allin as Christian Cage watches on from backstage.
Back from the break, Harley Cameron sings Johnny TV down to the ring alongside QT Marshall and Aaron Solo. Orange Cassidy follows.
Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Johnny TV (w/ QTV) for the AEW International Championship
The bell rings and Cassidy delivers a modified arm drag. Johnny rolls to the outside to regroup with QTV before Cameron distracts the referee and QTV surrounds Cassidy. The referee catches them, and ejects Harley Cameron, QT Marshall, and Aaron Solo from ringside. Wheeler Yuta then tries to interfere, but the referee catches him as well and sends him to the back. Johnny takes advantage and delivers a right hand to Cassidy on the outside, then plants him on the apron.
Back from the break, Yuta has joined the commentary booth as Cassidy sends Johnny into the top turnbuckle face first. Johnny trips Cassidy, and Cassidy hangs himself from the bottom rope and Johnny looks for a kick. Cassidy ducks it and goes flying to level Johnny on the outside, then dumps him back in and ascends to the top. He delivers a crossbody, but Johnny delivers The Moonlight Drive. He follows it up with a kick and looks for Starship Pain, but Cassidy rolls out of the way and ascends to the top. He delivers a diving DDT, and a Tornado DDT, then follows it up with Orange Punch and Beach Break for the win.
Winner (and still): Orange Cassidy
After the match, Cassidy grabs a mic and asks Yuta what's taking him so long to get down to the ring. He tells him he wants to punch his face in, and Yuta makes his way down as the rest of Blackpool Combat Club appears at ringside and join Yuta on the ramp. Yuta grabs a mic and says BCC could make sure Cassidy leaves in an ambulance, but it's a little beneath them and it would accomplish nothing. He says he wants to hurt Cassidy emotionally and mentally, then says he wants to take the only thing Cassidy cares about. He challenges him to an International Championship match in Nashville next week.
