AEW Rampage Live Coverage 8/11 - Saraya Vs. Skye Blue, International Championship Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on August 11, 2023, coming to you from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio!

The next participant in the AEW Women's World Championship match at All In will be decided tonight, as Saraya collides with Skye Blue. Titleholder Hikaru Shida ensured she would be walking into the upcoming London pay-per-view as champion when she defeated Anna Jay this past Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite" while Saraya's fellow Outcasts teammate Toni Storm secured her spot in the match with a bye.

Orange Cassidy will be defending the AEW International Championship against Johnny TV. Cassidy last put his title up for grabs on the July 26 episode of "Dynamite", during which he successfully retained against Mogul Embassy's AR Fox. Meanwhile, this will be Johnny's first singles match in AEW since making his return to the company on the June 23 episode of "Rampage".

Speaking of Mogul Embassy, one of Fox's teammates will be in action tonight as Brian Cage takes on Darby Allin. Allin has had issues with Swerve Strickland for a number of weeks now, ramping up after Swerve and Fox blindsided Nick Wayne during a training session last week.

Additionally, Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions Aussie Open looks to gain some momentum heading into their All In Zero Hour Pre-Show against MJF and Adam Cole as they take on opponents who have yet to be named. MJF and Cole threw out the challenge to Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis on Wednesday (despite their AEW World Championship match on the same night) as they continue their quest to capture tag team gold.

We are live! Chris Jericho, Excalibur and Tony Schiavone greet audiences at home as Darby Allin and Brian Cage wait inside the ring.