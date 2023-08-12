GCW No Signal In The Hills 3 Results 8/11: Nick Gage Vs. Johnny Game Changer, More

Game Changer Wrestling presented No Signal in the Hills 3 from the Ukrainian Culture Center in Los Angeles, California. The opening bout of the night saw Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) and Lil Cholo defeat Unguided 2.0's Matt Vandagriff, Damian Drake, and Bodhi Young Prodigy in a six-man tag team match.

Steph De Lander then overcame Maki Itoh, Masha Slamovich, and Allie Katch in a four-way clash — reigning GCW World Champion Blake Christian interfered in that match ahead of his title defense against Slamovich at GCW Homecoming Weekend 2023 later this month. A GCW World Championship match immediately followed, with Christian retaining the gold against Impact Wrestling's Chris Bey.

The action continued with The Rejects (Reed Bentley and John Wayne Murdoch) beating Joey Janela and Sawyer Wreck in tag team action. Two singles matches then took place, with Leon Slater picking up the win against Jack Cartwheel and Gringo Loco defeating Second Gear Crew's Mance Warner.

Reigning JCW (Jersey Championship Wrestling) Champion and GCW Tag Team Champion Jordan Oliver then won a six-way scramble. Jimmy Lloyd, Alec Price, Jordan Cruz, Calibus, and Brayden Toon were the other participants in that match.

In the penultimate bout of the night, Jacob Fatu got the better of EFFY in a one-on-one battle. And in the main event, Johnny Game Changer — former WWE star John Morrison — defeated former GCW World Champion Nick Gage.