Matt Hardy Describes Top WWE Star As Vince McMahon's 'Wet Dream'

Vince McMahon has always had a particular type of wrestler that he likes to look for in terms of their physique and Brock Lesnar is a perfect example of that. There's a reason why the "Beast Incarnate" has enjoyed such a fantastic career, and Matt Hardy believes that McMahon saw Lesnar as the face of the company material from day one.

"You look at Brock. That is Vince's wet dream. That is what Vince wants," he said on the "Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy" podcast. "[Brock's] a big a** guy who's just as tough as hell, ... someone who isn't complicated, someone who is very easygoing to work with, especially at that stage of his career, right when he was starting."

Hardy got the chance to work with Lesnar very early in his career as he and Jeff Hardy were Lesnar's first rivals in the company. He was able to see firsthand what potential Lesnar had, and he believes that Lesnar is precisely what McMahon wanted. However, that wasn't just down to what he could do inside the ring, as it was a combination of things that made him such a star.

"When he walks in a crowd Brock Lesnar looks like something f***ing special. He really does," Hardy said. "He stands out as a very special human being, and on top of that he was a special athlete, so he was Vince's wet dream, no doubt."

