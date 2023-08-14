Brian Kendrick Says WWE Can't Make Cruiserweights Work, Explains Why

"The airport test" has often been referenced as a measuring stick for WWE Chairman Vince McMahon as to whether or not a Superstar has the It factor. Do they turn the heads of passers-by as he or she waltzes through the airport? If not, that can be a death knell for the performer. For former WWE cruiserweight Brian Kendrick, a similar rationale may be to blame for WWE's inability to sustain a cruiserweight division over the years. During a conversation with "In the Room," Kendrick pointed to the humble appearance of many cruiserweights as the main reason why this division hasn't had much fanfare in WWE.

"Cruiserweights aren't physically larger than life," Kendrick said. "I'm assuming that a lot of the reason that the general audience doesn't like cruiserweight wrestling, and the reason that Vince hasn't pushed it in the past, is because the average male audience member thinks that they can beat up a cruiserweight."

Kendrick, a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion, reasoned that this philosophy would make investing in an entire division seem meaningless for the average layman. "What's the point of watching somebody compete when I think I can beat them up?" wondered Kendrick, who also referred to WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels as the perfect template for American professional wrestling in the same interview.

Ultimately, he points to the entertainment side of WWE as the main reason why fans should perhaps reconsider. "It's not a fight. It's a fantastic performance, so I think that gets lost in all of it."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "In the Room" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.