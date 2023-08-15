WWE NXT Live Coverage 8/15 - NXT Tag Title On The Line, Wes Lee Vs. Dijak In A #1 Contenders Bout

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on August 15, 2023, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo will be putting the "NXT" Tag Team Championship on the line as they square off against The Dyad in the opening segment of tonight's show. Despite their issues with The Creed Brothers after sending them packing in a Loser Leaves "NXT" match last month, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid haven't lost sight of wanting to capture some gold.

Carmelo Hayes' next opponent for the "NXT" Championship will be determined, as former North American Champion Wes Lee collides with Dijak with the winner of tonight's bout receiving their title match at "NXT" Heatwave next Tuesday. Both men have pleaded their cases as to why they should receive a shot over the past couple of weeks, and even found themselves in a heated verbal locker room confrontation that turned physical last week.

After her mentee, Kelani Jordan, came up short against Blair Davenport last week, Dana Brooke looks to send a message to Jordan as she goes one-on-one with Davenport. Brooke made it well known that she was displeased with Jordan's loss, expressing her frustrations towards the latter for being unable to find the fire within her.

One week out from facing Ilja Dragunov at Heatwave, Trick Williams looks to gain some momentum going into that bout tonight as he takes on Drew Gulak. Williams and Dragunov have had no shortage of issues with one another over the past few weeks, with the former officially challenging the latter to a match last week during a face-to-face confrontation in the ring.

Additionally, Tyler Bate is set to go head-to-head with Gallus' Joe Coffey in singles competition.