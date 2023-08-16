Eric Bischoff Confirms Which Member Of The McMahon Family Is The Better Kisser

In the lead-up to his match against Shane McMahon at SummerSlam 2003, Eric Bischoff made things a tad too personal with the McMahon family by kissing Shane's mother Linda. The segment saw Bischoff invade Linda's home and kiss her, much to the chagrin of an onlooking Shane from the arena where "WWE Raw" was held. On "83 Weeks," Bischoff was asked if the angle was pitched by Vince McMahon or any other member of WWE's creative, and whether he had any reservations about going through with it.

Bischoff revealed the pitch came from Bruce Prichard, who asked him to fly to Connecticut to the McMahon residence, so as to create a sense of realism. "Bruce didn't give me all the details," Bischoff recalled. "He just said, 'We need you to come to Stamford, we're going to shoot a scene with you. It's going to be at Vince's house.' That's all I knew going into the scene." Upon arriving at the McMahon residence, Prichard was welcomed by "two huge dogs" before coming across Vince McMahon "cooking eggs in his kitchen," a sequence of events that felt "surreal" to him.

Once he was clued in on the purpose of his visit, Bischoff realized he was going to embark upon something unique. "It wasn't until I got there that I found out exactly what I was going to be doing," Bischoff recalled. "And I thought, 'Oh, well, this is different, but let's give it a shot.' It was awkward, for sure."