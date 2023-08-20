Kevin Sullivan Explains Why Konnan Deserves More Credit For WCW's Success

Konnan is someone who experienced a lot of great moments and memories during his in-ring career, but has also offered the business a lot more due to his connections and intelligence. That is what Kevin Sullivan ultimately benefited from when it came to booking WCW, as Konnan played a key part in helping the cruiserweight division.

"I don't think he gets a lot of credit for how smart he is," Sullivan said on "Tuesday with The Taskmaster." Sullivan claimed that Konnan is a very smart guy and that was highlighted by the way he worked in recruiting talent for WCW's cruiserweight division. This came from Sullivan deciding that he didn't like the term junior heavyweight as he felt it brought the guys down by labeling them, 'junior.' "He was very instrumental to making WCW work," Sullivan said. "I said, 'Let's make a cruiserweight' and I asked Konnan, and Konnan, the first guy he brings me is Rey Mysterio. Rey is one of the greatest performers of all time and he brought Juvi, LA Parka, a bunch of them, and they actually transformed the business."

The cruiserweight matches ended up being some of the most exciting in the business at that time, and they provided a differential in comparison to WWE. The fast-paced matches with foreign talent wasn't something that WWE was doing much of at the time, and that gave WCW a unique edge. "We were running against Vince then I would open up the show with a cruiserweight match and nothing that I threw on after that, Vince couldn't compare to any of that," he said.



If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Tuesday with The Taskmaster" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.