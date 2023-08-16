AEW Dynamite Live Coverage (8/16): Hardy Vs. Jarrett Death Match, Cassidy Faces Yuta
This is Wrestling INC.'s live coverage of "AEW Dynamite" for August 16, 2023!
Tonight's show will see the first-ever Texas Chainsaw Massacre death match between two veterans of the roster in Jeff Hardy and Jeff Jarrett as AEW promotes the upcoming video game, "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre."
Orange Cassidy will once again be defending his International Championship as he aims to continue his impressive reign as champion. Tonight he will collide against former Best Friends stablemate Wheeler Yuta, which will continue the issues Cassidy has been having with the Blackpool Combat Club, who could influence this.
The Young Bucks will continue to try and build momentum ahead of All In as they compete against former AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Gunns.
A match with definitive All In implications will see Dr. Britt Baker face The Bunny, with the winner cementing their place at Wembley Stadium in the AEW Women's World Championship match, which already features Hikaru Shida, Saraya, and Toni Storm.
Kenny Omega is also set for a sit-down interview with Jim Ross as he promises to discuss his future plans, which could give fans a glimpse at what he could be doing at the upcoming All In event.
Nick Wayne is also going to be returning to action on this show, fresh from the brutal beatdown he received at the hands of AR Fox and Swerve Strickland. He will team up with his mentor, Darby Allin to compete against the Gates Of Agony.
Finally, after being left alone in the ring by every single member of the Jericho Appreciation Society last week, Chris Jericho will reveal whether or not he is joining the Don Callis Family.
Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta (AEW International Championship Match)
Orange Cassidy aims for Orange Punch immediately, but Wheeler Yta is able to block it as they then trade arm drags until Yuta connects with a big chop. The two then go back and forth with forearm strikes until Yuta hits a suplex, but Cassidy fires back with one of his own, and then both men go down after they each look for a big boot at the same time. Cassidy then begins showcasing aggression to attack Yuta until the Blackpool Combat Club member throws the champion out of the ring and follows it with a suicide dive.
Yuta then aims to suplex Cassidy outside the ring, but he takes too long and Cassidy hits the move himself. However, Cassidy isn't able to remain in control as Yuta hits a piledriver on the ramp. Yuta then looks to mock Cassidy with his hands in his tights as he slowly kicks him back down to the ring, but as soon as they get back in Cassidy busts out a Beach Break.
The challenger fights back by stomping on the hand of Cassidy as he tries to nulify his Orange Punch finisher. He bites the fingers and then stomps away on the hand yet again, but Cassidy manages to send his challenger out of the ring as he then dives out of the ring and drives Yuta into the barricade. However, Cassidy's hand causes him to climb the top turnbuckle slowly and that allows Yuta to meet him and then hit a superplex.
Cassidy then attempts a reversal but he lands on his knee which gives way, but he does manage to connect with a Michinoku Driver and then a PK. Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli then arrive, and that leads to Cassidy hitting the Paradigm Shift and then the Orange Punch, yet Yuta then counters with a pinfall cover which almost gets him the win. Yuta aims for a submission but that is reversed as Cassidy holds him down for a pinfall win.
Winner (and still AEW International Champion): Orange Cassidy
Post-match the BCC jump Cassidy until Best Friends arrive and the brawl between the groups begins. The Lucha Brothers then arrive and they get involved in the brawl as well and then Eddie Kingston arrives and he begins attacking Castagnoli as all hell breaks loose. Kingston then gets on the microphone and says, Wembley Stadium, All In. It's them vs. BCC and whoever they can find in a Stadium Stampede.
Chris Jericho Makes His Decision
Jim Ross is then shown interviewing Kenny Omega at Daily's Place. Omega recalls his relationship with Don Callis and how Callis stopped him having friends and gave him vitamins to focus on his sport. He tries to remember that version of Callis. He says you can't choose family. He's trying to find reasons to not make his existence all about revenge, he wants to move on.
Omega says he has the power to giveth and taketh away as the God of Pro Wrestling. Callis then turns up, but Jay White and Juice Robinson then appear and jump Omega. They begin attacking him as Konosuke Takeshita appears and joins in on the beatdown. Adam Page is then shown outside the hospital and he says if you're going to start a beatdown you need to finish it. He says at All In Omega will have Page and Kota Ibushi by his side.
Hard refresh this page for updates — ctrl + F5 on Windows; Cmnd + shift + R on Mac