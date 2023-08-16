AEW Dynamite Live Coverage (8/16): Hardy Vs. Jarrett Death Match, Cassidy Faces Yuta

This is Wrestling INC.'s live coverage of "AEW Dynamite" for August 16, 2023!

Tonight's show will see the first-ever Texas Chainsaw Massacre death match between two veterans of the roster in Jeff Hardy and Jeff Jarrett as AEW promotes the upcoming video game, "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre."

Orange Cassidy will once again be defending his International Championship as he aims to continue his impressive reign as champion. Tonight he will collide against former Best Friends stablemate Wheeler Yuta, which will continue the issues Cassidy has been having with the Blackpool Combat Club, who could influence this.

The Young Bucks will continue to try and build momentum ahead of All In as they compete against former AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Gunns.

A match with definitive All In implications will see Dr. Britt Baker face The Bunny, with the winner cementing their place at Wembley Stadium in the AEW Women's World Championship match, which already features Hikaru Shida, Saraya, and Toni Storm.

Kenny Omega is also set for a sit-down interview with Jim Ross as he promises to discuss his future plans, which could give fans a glimpse at what he could be doing at the upcoming All In event.

Nick Wayne is also going to be returning to action on this show, fresh from the brutal beatdown he received at the hands of AR Fox and Swerve Strickland. He will team up with his mentor, Darby Allin to compete against the Gates Of Agony.

Finally, after being left alone in the ring by every single member of the Jericho Appreciation Society last week, Chris Jericho will reveal whether or not he is joining the Don Callis Family.