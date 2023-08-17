Impact Wrestling Live Coverage 8/17: No DQ Match, Tag Tournament Finals
Here is what's in store for tonight:
- #1 Contender's Tag Team Tournament Finals: Sami Callihan & Rich Swann vs. The Rascalz
- No Disqualification Match: Bully Ray vs. Black Taurus
- Deonna Purrazzo vs. KiLynn King
- Eric Young vs. Kon
- Savannah Evans vs. Jessicka vs. Killer Kelly
Deonna Purrazzo vs. KiLynn King
Deonna goes for a wrist lock at first before King bucks her off. Deonna manages to trap King into the armbar for just a moment. Once King returns to the ring, Deonna hits another couple of takedowns. Deonna follows it with a baseball slide to knock King off her feet on the floor. King is rolled back in but she then counters a takedown by slamming Purrazzo face-first on the canvas for a cover.
King hits a couple corner elbows and then Deonna delivers a few of her own. King manages to boot Deonna off the apron and goes for a dropkick but Purrazzo evades. Deonna leg sweeps King spine-first into the apron. They trade forearm shots in the ring until Purrazzo hits a couple clotheslines. Running knee strike is followed by a leg sweep into the Fujiwara armbar. Back up, Deonna pump kicks into a cover. King fires back with a DDT and then a cover of her own.
King goes for a neutralizer, but Deonna elbows her way free. Another pump kick connects before Deonna hits a flatliner into a koji clutch. King rolls into the cover, kickout. King kicks Deonna in the head and drops her with the neutralizer for a nearfall. Deonna counters King's Curse and drags King down into the Fujiawara armbar again. She switches to Venus de Milo and the ref calls it.
Winner: Deonna Purrazzo
We see Trinity watching the bout from backstage.
Gia Miller interviews Kenny King about Johnny Swinger challenging him for the DMC at Emergence. King then has words for Heath after he keeps attacking people from behind.
Killer Kelly vs. Jessicka vs. Savannah Evans
Santino is speaking to Kevin Knight when Bully Ray interrupts and tells Knight to get lost. Bully pleads for protection from PCO. Moose and Myers walk up, so Bully changes his tone. Myers asks for a match against Shelley tonight. Moose calls everyone a coward until Knight returns and defends Kushida. Santino books Knight vs. Moose for tonight and Myers vs. Shelley for next week.
Jessicka and Evans have a staredown while Kelly keeps trying to interrupt. Jessicka tells Kelly she has to be "this tall" to ride this ride. Kelly leaps off the top with a double crossbody. Kelly kicks Jessicka across the chest and goes for a cover. Headbutt to Evans connects. Kelly charges but gets hit with a sitout bomb followed by a big German, Jessicka breaks the cover. Jessicka elbows Evans and then drops her to the mat. Running splash on Evans, Kelly breaks it.
Kelly tries for a sleeper on Jessicka until she gets bucked off. Evans drops Jessicka with a DDT, cover. Kelly breaks it again and then drops Evans onto Jessicka. Kelly pins Jessicka for the win.
Winner: Killer Kelly
A vignette for Dirty Dango airs as he runs down Jake Something.