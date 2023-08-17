Impact Wrestling Live Coverage 8/17: No DQ Match, Tag Tournament Finals

Deonna goes for a wrist lock at first before King bucks her off. Deonna manages to trap King into the armbar for just a moment. Once King returns to the ring, Deonna hits another couple of takedowns. Deonna follows it with a baseball slide to knock King off her feet on the floor. King is rolled back in but she then counters a takedown by slamming Purrazzo face-first on the canvas for a cover.

King hits a couple corner elbows and then Deonna delivers a few of her own. King manages to boot Deonna off the apron and goes for a dropkick but Purrazzo evades. Deonna leg sweeps King spine-first into the apron. They trade forearm shots in the ring until Purrazzo hits a couple clotheslines. Running knee strike is followed by a leg sweep into the Fujiwara armbar. Back up, Deonna pump kicks into a cover. King fires back with a DDT and then a cover of her own.

King goes for a neutralizer, but Deonna elbows her way free. Another pump kick connects before Deonna hits a flatliner into a koji clutch. King rolls into the cover, kickout. King kicks Deonna in the head and drops her with the neutralizer for a nearfall. Deonna counters King's Curse and drags King down into the Fujiawara armbar again. She switches to Venus de Milo and the ref calls it.

Winner: Deonna Purrazzo

We see Trinity watching the bout from backstage.

Gia Miller interviews Kenny King about Johnny Swinger challenging him for the DMC at Emergence. King then has words for Heath after he keeps attacking people from behind.