Former WWE Writer Britney Abraham Dismisses Legal Claims Against Vince McMahon, Others

WWE was granted a brief respite Thursday from claims of wrongful termination and racial discrimination levied by former WWE writer Britney Abrahams.

According to court documents, the United States District Court of the Eastern District of New York granted a request by Abrahams to dismiss "all claims and causes of action against defendants" without prejudice, meaning that Abrahams and her attorneys, The Cochran Group, can refile their case against Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Chris Dunn, Ryan Callahan, Jennifer Pepperman, Christine Lubrano, and Mike Heller at a future date if they are so inclined. The named defendants were the only claims dismissed by the motion. It's possible Abrahams and her attorneys are keeping the claim against WWE alive in hopes of a settlement; when asked by Wrestlenomics' Brandon Thurston, Abrahams' team declined to comment.

Abrahams filed the lawsuit earlier this year, which claims that WWE, Vince, Stephanie, and various WWE writers discriminated and retaliated against her for bringing up concerns about offensive, outdated stereotypes and other crude, racially-charged pitches that arose during her tenure with the company, including a pitch for Saudi Arabian wrestler Mansoor to have been responsible for some part of the terrorist attacks that occurred on September 11, 2001.