Why Zach Gowen Counts Match With Brock Lesnar Among The Most Violent In WWE History

While his tenure in WWE may not have been the longest, Zach Gowen believes a match of his may be one of the most violent affairs in the company's history. During a recent episode of "The False Finish," Gowen reflected on his singles match against Brock Lesnar, which occurred on an August 2003 episode of "WWE SmackDown."

The contest took place in his home state of Michigan, and Gowen's mother made a special appearance at ringside. Unfortunately, though, her son — who is an amputee — was subjected to a brutal beating at the hands of Lesnar.

"As I get there [to 'SmackDown'], they tell me the idea of me and Brock, which I'm really ecstatic about because I'm like, 'I know we can do something really, really special here, I know it.' All the pieces are there, and we put the match together and it's one of the most violent matches in WWE history," Gowen said. "It was only five, six minutes long. They needed Brock to be hated, and creative thought to themselves, 'How can we get Brock [hated]?' Like you said, beat up the local kid with one leg in front of his mom, bloody mess.

"That was the first time I ever [bladed] in my life was on 'SmackDown,' which is why it's a lot. It wasn't supposed to be that much, but I didn't know what the hell I was doing. Again, not something you'll ever see WWE do again."