AEW Rampage Live Coverage 8/18 - The Outcasts Vs. Hikaru Shida & Skye Blue, Rey Fenix Vs. Komander

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on August 18, 2023, coming to you from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee!

AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida will be joining forces with Skye Blue to take on Ruby Soho and Toni Storm during Night Two of Fight For The Fallen. Blue will surely be looking for some retribution tonight after Soho and Storm not only aided their fellow Outcasts teammate Saraya in defeating her on last Friday's "Rampage", but helped her punch her ticket to the All In Four-Way Women's Championship bout.

Before they put their ROH World Tag Team Championship on the line against MJF and Adam Cole on the All In Zero Hour Pre-Show, Aussie Open looks to gain some momentum heading into the match as they square off with Brother Zay and Ethan Page. Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis have been titleholders since dethroning The Lucha Brothers in a Four-Way match at ROH Death Before Dishonor 2023.

Speaking of The Lucha Brothers, Rey Fenix will be colliding with Komander in a first time ever singles matchup. Elsewhere, Sammy Guevara will be in action against an unnamed opponent. Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. also has something to share tonight after she secured the final spot in the AEW Women's World Championship match in London, England during this past Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite".