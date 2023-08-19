AEW Collision Results 8/19 - Darby Allin Vs. Christian Cage, FTR To Speak

Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of the August 19 episode of "AEW Collison." This week's episode comes from the Kupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. This episode is also part of AEW's special, Fight for the Fallen.

Darby Allin is set to face Christan Cage, while Willow Nightingale will face Diamante. Powerhouse Hobbs will be in action too. Bullet Club Gold leader Jay White is going to be in a match against Dalton Castle.

There will be a group of segments, including one with AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler), which comes a day after Wheeler was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault with a firearm. Starks is another star that is set to speak. During last week's episode of "Collision," it was revealed that he was suspended from in-ring action due to his attack on Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat, who at that time was an acting referee.